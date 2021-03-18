Twitter Testing YouTube Video Playback in Twitter App
Twitter today announced that it is testing a new iOS feature that's designed to allow Twitter users to view YouTube videos right in their timeline without having to swap over to the YouTube app.
Starting today, Twitter for iOS users who see a YouTube video in their timeline can watch the video without leaving the Twitter app. Prior to now, watching a YouTube video on Twitter required tapping on a link and opening up the YouTube app on iOS devices.
Starting today on iOS, we’re testing a way to watch YouTube videos directly in your Home timeline, without leaving the conversation on Twitter. pic.twitter.com/V4qzMJMEBs — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) March 18, 2021
