Twitter Testing YouTube Video Playback in Twitter App

by

Twitter today announced that it is testing a new iOS feature that's designed to allow Twitter users to view YouTube videos right in their timeline without having to swap over to the YouTube app.

Twitter Feature
Starting today, Twitter for iOS users who see a YouTube video in their timeline can watch the video without leaving the Twitter app. Prior to now, watching a YouTube video on Twitter required tapping on a link and opening up the YouTube app on iOS devices.


Twitter will also soon launch a new "Spaces" chat room feature that's similar to social networking app Clubhouse. With Spaces, Twitter offers users public chat rooms that users can create or join. The host who created the Space has speaking privileges to talk to those who join, and can designate up to nine other speakers. Twitter plans to launch Spaces for everyone in April.

Tag: Twitter

Top Stories

maxresdefault

Apple Shares 'Jump' AirPods Pro Ad

Sunday March 14, 2021 9:09 pm PDT by
Apple today shared a new AirPods Pro-focused ad called "Jump" on its YouTube channel, highlighting the Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency features of the earbuds in a creative way. In the spot, a man wearing AirPods Pro jump ropes through the city. It's set to the song "Fallin' Apart" by Young Franco, and it features the tagline "Turn the world into your playground with AirPods Pro." ...
Read Full Article52 comments
justin long intel mac ad 2021

Former 'I'm a Mac' Actor Justin Long Throws Shade at M1 Apple Silicon in New Intel Ad Campaign

Wednesday March 17, 2021 5:10 am PDT by
Intel has called on the services of former "I'm a Mac" actor Justin Long in a series of new ads in which Apple's latest custom-made M1 processors are cast as inferior to newer laptops powered by Intel processors. Well known for his role in Apple's popular "Get a Mac" TV ad campaign from the 2000s, Long stars in a series of ads called "Justin Gets Real" on Intel's YouTube channel, beginning...
Read Full Article801 comments
Screen Shot 2021 03 08 at 1

March 23 Apple Event Rumored to Unveil New iPad Pro, AirPods 3, and AirTags

Monday March 15, 2021 4:49 am PDT by
Apple will hold its first event of 2021 on March 23 to reveal new products, according to a reliable Chinese leaker known as "Kang." The event could see the unveiling of new iPad Pro models, updated AirPods, and the long-awaited AirTags item trackers. Kang has said Apple's March event will be held on the same date as the OnePlus 9 reveal, which is scheduled for Tuesday, March 23, opening up...
Read Full Article
DuckDuckGo vs Chrome Feature

DuckDuckGo Calls Out Google Search for 'Spying' on Users After Privacy Labels Go Live

Monday March 15, 2021 12:06 pm PDT by
Over the course of the last several weeks, Google has been adding App Privacy labels to its iOS apps in accordance with Apple's App Store rules, but it took Google multiple months to begin sharing the information. There was speculation that Google's delay meant that it had something to hide, which DuckDuckGo is leaning into with a new tweet that highlights Google's data collection and calls...
Read Full Article201 comments
iphone 12 red color fading

Some iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 Models Losing Color From Aluminum Body

Monday March 15, 2021 10:02 am PDT by
Some iPhone 12 models have been losing color from their aluminum chassis, according to a new report from Svetapple.sk, which includes photos of a PRODUCT(RED) iPhone 12 model that has been noticeably leached of color. The side of the iPhone 12 near the power button has faded to an orange shade and there's a clear delineation where the red coloring has worn off. Svetapple.sk says that the...
Read Full Article155 comments
ios 14

iOS 14.5: Apple Maps Could Feature Real-Time Crowd Data for Points of Interest

Monday March 15, 2021 5:02 am PDT by
With iOS and iPadOS 14.5 scheduled for an early spring release, Apple has begun testing a new feature that could provide Apple Maps users with real-time crowd data for points of interest, similar to Google Maps. In the iOS and iPadOS 14.5 beta, an updated section in the "Location Services" menu of Apple's Privacy settings states that Apple will collect data from users, such as when a...
Read Full Article54 comments
magsafe1

Apple's Anti-Counterfeit Team Has Targeted Over 1 Million Listings on Instagram and Other Marketplaces in the Past Year

Tuesday March 16, 2021 2:00 pm PDT by
Apple has a dedicated team of experts that focus solely on ferreting out counterfeit products and stopping them from being sold. Apple shared the tidbit in a statement to Bloomberg on a piece about counterfeit iPhone chargers. The safety of our customers is our first priority, and the risks associated with counterfeit products can be very serious. We have a dedicated team of experts constantly ...
Read Full Article111 comments
AirPods Gen 3 Feature

Kuo: AirPods 3 Mass Production to Start in Q3 2021

Sunday March 14, 2021 11:55 pm PDT by
Mass production will begin on the third-generation AirPods in the third quarter of 2021, according to an investors note from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo that was seen by MacRumors. If mass production is not set to begin until the third quarter of 2021, it would mean that the AirPods 3 wouldn't ship until later in the year. Kuo previously said back in November that the AirPods 3 would launch in the ...
Read Full Article61 comments
top stories 13mar2021

Top Stories: Apple Event Rumored for March 23, iMac Pro and HomePod Discontinued, and More

Saturday March 13, 2021 6:00 am PST by
Rumors about a potential Apple event are starting to heat up as we're getting close to the time of year when Apple frequently hosts an event, so stay tuned for more information on that front in the coming days and weeks. This week also saw Apple confirm it has discontinued both the iMac Pro and the original HomePod, while rumors are continuing to look forward to new Apple silicon MacBook Pro ...
Read Full Article44 comments
iPad Pro Mini LED

DigiTimes: 12.9-Inch iPad Pro With Mini-LED Display No Longer Expected to Ship Until At Least April

Wednesday March 17, 2021 2:44 am PDT by
Apple will not launch a new 12.9-inch iPad Pro with a mini-LED display until at least the second quarter of the year, which begins on April 1, according to industry sources cited by DigiTimes. From today's report: Epistar has become the exclusive supplier of miniLED chips to be used in 12.9-inch miniLED-backlit iPad Pro, with nearly 50% of the corresponding production capacity booked up for...
Read Full Article70 comments