Amazon and B&H Photo today are offering a few best-ever deals across Apple's 2019 and 2020 iMac updates, including both 21.5-inch and 27-inch models.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Starting at the lower end, the 21.5-inch iMac (2.3GHz, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD) is available for $999.00, down from $1,099.00. This is a new low price for this model of the iMac, and you can find the same price being matched at B&H Photo.

Shoppers should note that although the 21.5-inch iMac technically hasn't seen a hardware update since 2019, Apple does now ship these models with an SSD. This change was made alongside the refresh seen to the 27-inch models in August 2020.

Moving to the larger models, both retailers have the 27-inch Retina iMac from mid 2020 (3.1GHz 6-Core, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD) for $1,649.00, down from $1,799.00. This model previously hit this lowest-ever price around the holidays, and it can also be found on B&H Photo.

Next, you can get the 2020 27-inch Retina iMac (3.3GHz 6-Core, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD) for $1,799.99, down from $1,999.00. This one is only available at Amazon, and it's a match of the best price we've ever seen, thanks to a $59.01 coupon that will be applied at the checkout screen.

Lastly, Amazon has the 2020 27-inch Retina iMac (3.8GHz 8-Core, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD) for $2,148.92, down from $2,299.00. Like all the previous models, this is a lowest-ever price and it's the best currently available online among the major Apple resellers.

You can keep track of ongoing sales on Apple's iMac line by visiting our Best iMac Deals guide. There, we keep track of the best iMac offers from Amazon, Adorama, B&H Photo, and other retailers, so be sure to check back often if you're shopping for an iMac for the first time, or thinking of upgrading.