Following stock for the Pink AirPods Max last week, today we're seeing refreshed stock for the AirPods Max in Silver at Amazon for a price of $549.00.



Silver and Space Gray ‌AirPods Max‌ are the most popular versions of the headphones to appear in stock at places like Verizon, Amazon, and B&H Photo. The other three colors have been available as well at certain retailers.

We've been keeping track of ‌‌‌AirPods Max‌‌‌ stock at third-party retailers because the headphones still have shipping estimates delayed into April on Apple's website. If you're interested in getting the over-ear headphones as soon as possible, one of these retailers will be your best bet for the foreseeable future.

‌‌AirPods Max‌‌‌ feature Active Noise Cancellation technology and the same Transparency mode, Adaptive EQ, and spatial audio features that are in the AirPods Pro. If you're hunting for even more AirPods deals, we track sales for every model of the ‌‌‌AirPods‌‌‌ in our Best AirPods Deals guide.