Apple last week discontinued the original HomePod, marking just over three years on the market for the full-size smart speaker. If you're looking to purchase the larger HomePod before it's completely gone, there are still some options online today.

homepod feature blue2
The biggest retailer with remaining stock on the ‌HomePod‌ is Apple itself, which has the White ‌HomePod‌ for $299.00 on its website. Space Gray is no longer available.

At Best Buy you can order the White HomePod for $299.99 with both pickup and delivery options. Space Gray is also available at $299.99, although it appears limited to local pickup.

Next, TigerDirect has stock on both original ‌HomePod‌ options, with same-day shipping available as well. TigerDirect is selling the ‌HomePod‌ at $299.00.

Another third-party retailer with ‌HomePod‌ stock is Expercom, which has both the White and Space Gray options at $299.00 available to ship today.

Lastly, DataVision has the White ‌HomePod‌ in stock, but it's selling the speaker at a high price of $314.00, so it'll be best to shop at some of the other retailers first.

The ‌HomePod‌ debuted at a price of $350, but eventually Apple permanently marked the price down to $299. Over the past few years, we did see the ‌HomePod‌ drop down to between $150 and $200 during holiday sales, with $199 being one of the most popular discount prices since 2018.

Of course, now that it's discontinued, we'll never see these sale prices again and you'll have to pay full price (or more) if you really want to purchase the original ‌HomePod‌ in 2021.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Related Roundup: HomePod
Buyer's Guide: HomePod (Don't Buy)

Top Rated Comments

sflagel Avatar
sflagel
23 hours ago at 07:33 am
Such a shame. I don't know of any product that has a better sound at this price. The fact that it also seamlessly integrates with the Airplay 2 network and Siri so that you can truly control the music in any room in our house, from any room in your house, with your voice or the Home App, is icing on the cake.
$ 300 for this speaker is nothing, this company sells little earsticks for $ 200 and headphones for $ 550.
What speaker for $ 300 sounds better?
All it needed was Bluetooth.
Score: 23 Votes (Like | Disagree)
otternonsense Avatar
otternonsense
1 day ago at 06:56 am
Why still spend $300 on a 3 year old product that's been killed off and was never too great to begin with tho.
Score: 21 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Return Zero Avatar
Return Zero
1 day ago at 07:06 am
It was great at the $199 mark... Not sure it was ever worth $299 especially if considering a pair.
Score: 18 Votes (Like | Disagree)
CJ Dorschel Avatar
CJ Dorschel
1 day ago at 07:31 am
This is the biggest disappointment. I truly hope Apple reverses course or develops an updated HomePod with BT, thread, etc and lowers the price. Big mistake. I love my HomePods.

Score: 11 Votes (Like | Disagree)
yaxomoxay Avatar
yaxomoxay
1 day ago at 07:03 am
Wow, I completely missed the news that the HP has been discontinued. I don't think that $300+ for that device is worth it.
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Ted13 Avatar
Ted13
23 hours ago at 08:24 am

Why still spend $300 on a 3 year old product that's been killed off and was never too great to begin with tho.
A pair of HomePods in stereo mode sound as good or better than many amps/receivers and wired speakers that cost thousands of dollars. Add to that AirPlay 2 and Dolby Atmos via AppleTV and they are priceless.

If you don’t care about sound quality or can’t tell the difference — by all means, go for the cheapest Alexa POS you can find. Otherwise grab HomePods before they vanish...
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

maxresdefault

Apple Shares 'Jump' AirPods Pro Ad

Sunday March 14, 2021 9:09 pm PDT by
Apple today shared a new AirPods Pro-focused ad called "Jump" on its YouTube channel, highlighting the Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency features of the earbuds in a creative way. In the spot, a man wearing AirPods Pro jump ropes through the city. It's set to the song "Fallin' Apart" by Young Franco, and it features the tagline "Turn the world into your playground with AirPods Pro." ...
Read Full Article50 comments
top stories 13mar2021

Top Stories: Apple Event Rumored for March 23, iMac Pro and HomePod Discontinued, and More

Saturday March 13, 2021 6:00 am PST by
Rumors about a potential Apple event are starting to heat up as we're getting close to the time of year when Apple frequently hosts an event, so stay tuned for more information on that front in the coming days and weeks. This week also saw Apple confirm it has discontinued both the iMac Pro and the original HomePod, while rumors are continuing to look forward to new Apple silicon MacBook Pro ...
Read Full Article42 comments
HomePodandMini feature

Apple Discontinues Full-Sized HomePod to Focus on HomePod Mini

Friday March 12, 2021 5:14 pm PST by
Apple has discontinued the standard HomePod to focus exclusively on the HomePod mini, reports TechCrunch. First introduced four years ago, Apple's larger HomePod has never sold well because of its high price tag. Apple hoped that the HomePod's high-quality sound would give it an edge over competing products, but sales of the HomePod have always been lackluster with so many more affordable...
Read Full Article1146 comments
2021 mbp hdmi slot 3d

Next-Generation Apple Silicon MacBooks Expected to Drive Record-Breaking Mac Shipments This Year

Friday March 12, 2021 11:32 am PST by
In a research note shared with MacRumors today, Barclays analysts said they expect Apple to report record Mac shipments in the 2021 fiscal year. Apple has seen strong demand for Macs driven by the COVID-19 pandemic and the release of Apple silicon Macs. With rumors indicating that Apple plans to release redesigned 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with Apple silicon in the second half...
Read Full Article70 comments
iPhone 12 Touch ID Feature Img

iPhone 13 Models Will 'Likely' Have Touch ID Under the Display

Friday March 12, 2021 8:43 am PST by
iPhone 13 models slated for release later this year will "likely" feature a fingerprint scanner embedded under the display for authentication, in addition to Face ID, according to Barclays analyst Andrew Gardiner and three of his colleagues. In a research note shared with MacRumors today, the analysts added that iPhone 13 models will feature a smaller notch and that the LiDAR Scanner will...
Read Full Article222 comments
airpods 3 gizmochina Feature teal

Proven Leaker Says New AirPods Ready to Ship, New 12.9-Inch iPad Pro Will Likely Outsell 11-Inch Model

Friday March 12, 2021 6:54 am PST by
Apple's next-generation AirPods are "ready to ship," and the second-generation AirPods will be discontinued this month as a result, a proven leaker known as "Kang" said today on Chinese social media website Weibo. Apple is widely rumored to be working on third-generation AirPods, with leaked images and renders suggesting that the new earphones will have a similar design as the AirPods Pro,...
Read Full Article77 comments
airpods 3 1

Upcoming AirPods 3 Redesign Shown Off in New Images

Friday March 12, 2021 11:55 am PST by
With the AirPods 3 rumored to be launching as soon as this month, we've been seeing an increasing number of leaks showing off the design of the new earbuds. Renders were shared yesterday, and today, 52audio has published a series of images said to feature the third-generation AirPods. As with prior leaks, the AirPods 3 have an AirPods Pro-like design with a shorter stem and a more rounded...
Read Full Article74 comments
Apple vs Facebook feature

Former Employees Explain What Facebook Has to Lose When Apple Implements App Tracking Transparency

Thursday March 11, 2021 3:28 pm PST by
As Apple prepares to implement App Tracking Transparency changes in iOS 14.5, CNBC spoke with several former Facebook employees to get details on why Facebook has been so heavily against the planned privacy updates. Starting this spring, Facebook and other app developers will need to get express permission to access a user's advertising identifier, or IDFA, which is used to track usage...
Read Full Article121 comments
maxresdefault

Apple Promotes iPhone 12 'Ceramic Shield' Display In New 'Cook' Ad

Saturday March 13, 2021 10:04 am PST by
In a new ad on its YouTube channel, Apple is promoting the durability and water resistance of the iPhone 12 and the performance of the "Ceramic Shield" display. The ad, named "Cook," showcases a chef putting an iPhone 12‌ through its paces by splashing it with liquids and flour, plus dropping it on its screen multiple times. The ad aims to highlight the "Ceramic Shield" display on the...
Read Full Article106 comments
AirPods Gen 3 Feature

Kuo: AirPods 3 Mass Production to Start in Q3 2021

Sunday March 14, 2021 11:55 pm PDT by
Mass production will begin on the third-generation AirPods in the third quarter of 2021, according to an investors note from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo that was seen by MacRumors. If mass production is not set to begin until the third quarter of 2021, it would mean that the AirPods 3 wouldn't ship until later in the year. Kuo previously said back in November that the AirPods 3 would launch in the ...
Read Full Article60 comments