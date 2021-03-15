We've partnered with Anker again this week, and in the new sale you have a chance to save up to 25 percent on Anker's wall chargers, portable chargers, wireless chargers, and Lightning cables. All sales require a discount code, which will expire on March 21.

Notable markdowns include Anker's PowerCore Slim 10,000 mAh portable battery for $23.99, as well as a 2-pack of the company's PowerWave Stand wireless charger for $29.99. There are a handful of wall chargers on sale as well, with support for USB-C fast charging.



Cables and Wall Chargers

Portable Chargers

Wireless Chagers

