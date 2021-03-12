Apple Pay Promo Offers Up to 50% on Meal Plan Delivery Services

In its latest emailed Apple Pay promotion, Apple is offering deals on three different grocery and meal plan delivery services from now until March 17 when using the company's digital payments service.



The first deal partners with Instacart to offer new subscribers a two-month Express membership for free. People who sign up for the offer also get $5 off their first order when they use ‌Apple Pay‌ at checkout.

The second deal is for meal plan and delivery service HelloFresh. New customers can get 50% off their first box and 25% off the next three boxes they order when using the code APPLEPAY at checkout.

The third and final deal is for Daily Harvest, another meal plan delivery company. New customers can get $30 off their first box by using the code APPLEPAY at checkout.

‌Apple Pay‌ users can still take advantage of Apple's last emailed promotion, which runs until March 18 and offers Bed Bath & Beyond customers 10% back on purchases in the form of My Funds rewards.