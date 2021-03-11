Amazon today is discounting a wide collection of official iPhone cases, now including markdowns on the iPhone 12 mini Silicone and Leather Cases. Additionally, we're tracking quite a few notable discounts across the iPhone 11 family of Apple cases.

Prices start at $15.99 for iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max Clear Cases, and at $19.99 for the iPhone 12 mini Clear Case. Across the board there are solid discounts on the Silicone Case and Leather Case for iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 11 Pro/Pro Max, as well as new lows on the Leather Folio for iPhone 11 Pro/Pro Max.

Lastly, if you own an iPhone XR, there's a new all-time low price on the Smart Battery Case for that version of the iPhone. It's priced at $51.99, down from $129.00. You can find all of these sales listed in the sales below.



iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone XR

Smart Battery Case - $51.99, down from $129.00

