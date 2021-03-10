Apple Now Able to Repair an iPhone 12 Pro's Cracked Rear Glass Without Replacing the Entire Device
Last month, MacRumors reported that Apple was introducing a new same-unit repair method for iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 models exhibiting certain issues that would typically require a whole-unit replacement. Now, we've learned that Apple has extended these same-unit repairs to the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.
Apple Stores and Apple Authorized Service Providers have a new "iPhone Rear System" part available to them that consists of the rear enclosure of an iPhone with all components except the display and rear camera, including the battery, logic board, wireless charging coil, Taptic Engine, Face ID system, and so forth. This part is available for all four iPhone 12 models as of this week, according to an Apple memo obtained by MacRumors.
If a customer has an iPhone 12 Pro with cracked rear glass, for example, an Apple Store or Apple Authorized Service Provider is able to replace the entire rear portion of the device with the iPhone Rear System part, while retaining the customer's original display and rear camera. For this reason, the iPhone's display and rear camera must be free of damage or issues in order for the device to qualify for a same-unit repair.
iPhone 12 models may be eligible for a same-unit repair if they are unable to be powered on, or are experiencing issues with the logic board, Face ID system, or the enclosure of the device, such as cracked rear glass, according to Apple. The new repair method is said to be available in all countries and regions where iPhone 12 models are sold.
In its memo, Apple reiterated that this move supports the company's ongoing commitment to reducing the carbon footprint of every product it sells.
Top Rated Comments
The price is still a ripoff. Especially when they get all of the parts back. A few dollars of new glass and some employee time and repaying equipment cost; I get the economics of cost.
Surely not $550-600 worth though (and why the regular 12 is only $450 is odd- glass is glass and they get the internals back . It doesn't cost less in work).
$199, $250, and $299 across the line would STILL be more than fair for both sides. It should be half the cost that it is realistically.
They've designed it to be easy as well; unclipping more ribbon connectors and 3 screws surely isn't that much bother, especailly when you're already asking a technician to go in and unclip + reroute all the ribbons for the rear cameras, right?