Amazon today has Apple's M1 13-inch MacBook Pro (512GB) for a new lowest-ever price of $1,349.99, down from $1,499.00. This price will be reflected at the checkout screen on Amazon after an automatic coupon worth $49.01 is applied.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

In recent weeks, the best price for this model sat at around $1,399.00. Today's sale marks a new all-time low price for this version of the M1 MacBook Pro. It's available in both Silver and Space Gray, but shipping on the latter option is delayed by about a week.

Additionally, you can get the 256GB model for $1,199.99 on Amazon, down from $1,299.00.

You can find even more discounts on other MacBooks by visiting our Best Deals guide for MacBook Pro and MacBook Air. In this guide we track the steepest discounts for the newest MacBook models every week, so be sure to bookmark it and check back often if you're shopping for a new Apple notebook.