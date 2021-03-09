1Password for Mac Updated With Apple Silicon Support

AgileBits today released a new version of popular password management app 1Password, with the updated Mac software now able to run natively on Apple's M1 Macs.



Version 7.8 of the 1Password app adds native support for Apple silicon, which is something AgileBits has been working on since Apple first debuted its newest machines. ‌M1‌ support has previously been available in the beta version of 1Password.

Greetings and salutations, everyone! We've been hard at work on a bucketload of fixes and improvements to everyone's favorite password manager in between episodes of WandaVision, The Rookie, and Ted Lasso. Additionally, in what will surely be the year of Apple Silicon, we are excited to announce that 1Password now runs natively on Apple's latest processors and hardware. We've been unbelievably impressed at the speed and efficiency of the new ‌Apple Silicon‌ Macs and can't wait to see what form factors roll out next. (Fingers crossed for that new 16-inch MacBook Pro!)

According to the release notes for the 7.8 update, the new software also includes multiple bug fixes and performance optimizations.

1Password 7.8 can be downloaded from the 1Password website at the current time, but it is not yet available in the Mac App Store.