Amazon today is offering a collection of Apple Watch Series 6 discounts, with up to $69 off original prices of the 2020 Apple Watch. The new sales include a few markdowns on the cellular version of the Apple Watch Series 6, in addition to the GPS sales we routinely track.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

For cellular models, prices start at $429.98, down from $499.00 for the 40mm GPS + cellular Apple Watch Series 6 in Product(RED). You can also get the Silver Aluminum/White Sport Band version of the Apple Watch Series 6 at this price.

We saw this model discounted to a lower price last November, but today's sale marks one of the lowest prices seen on the cellular Apple Watch Series 6 since the holidays. Similarly, the 44mm GPS + cellular model is seeing a slight discount at $484.00, down from $529.00.

In terms of GPS-only models, you can get the 44mm GPS Apple Watch Series 6 for $379.99, down from $429.00. Similar to past sales, only (PRODUCT)Red is being discounted at this time.

Keep up with all of this week's best discounts on Apple products and related accessories in our dedicated Apple Deals roundup.