Apple Releases macOS Big Sur 11.2.3 With WebKit Security Fix

by

Apple today released macOS Big Sur 11.2.3, the fifth update to the ‌macOS Big Sur‌ operating system that launched in November. ‌macOS Big Sur‌ 11.2.3 comes two weeks after the release of macOS 11.2.2, a bug fix update.

macOS Big Sur Feature Orange
The new ‌‌‌‌‌‌macOS Big Sur‌‌‌‌‌ 11.2.3 update can be downloaded for free on all eligible Macs using the Software Update section of System Preferences.

Apple says that ‌macOS Big Sur‌ 11.2.3 introduces important security updates and should be installed by all users, with an additional support document clarifying that the software addresses WebKit vulnerability that could allow maliciously crafted web content to execute code.

Apple has also released a new version of Safari (14.0.3) for macOS Catalina and macOS Mojave users.

Top Rated Comments

ArPe Avatar
ArPe
18 minutes ago at 10:27 am
If you don’t see the update:

1 Open Music app ?

2 Play Easy Listening for 1 hour ?

3 Open Software Update

You should see the update now.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
anicic.luka Avatar
anicic.luka
28 minutes ago at 10:17 am
I'm DESPERATE for a fix for my external 4K monitor. I've followed all the troubleshooting steps provided by Apple and even completely reinstalled macOS Big Sur from scratch! This is seriously hurting my productivity for work.

The funny thing is, my external monitor works perfectly fine when booted in Windows, so it's not a hardware issue.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
JBinATL Avatar
JBinATL
15 minutes ago at 10:30 am
All of these point updates are making it a real joy in the enterprise.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Broken Hope Avatar
Broken Hope
13 minutes ago at 10:33 am
There's restore images for the M1 so it should be coming.

https://ipsw.me/11.2.3
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
masterleep Avatar
masterleep
18 minutes ago at 10:27 am
Why are macOS bug fix updates so giant to download compared to their iOS counterparts?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
LarryBaker Avatar
LarryBaker
13 minutes ago at 10:32 am

is it for intel? I don't see it on my m1 pro
I have 2 intel MBP's and a M1 mini.. Its showing on the 2 intel machines but not the M1.. Not sure what that means other than the update might still be staging for the M1's.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
