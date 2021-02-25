Apple Releases macOS Big Sur 11.2.2 to Prevent MacBooks From Being Damaged by Third-Party Non-Compliant Docks

Apple today released macOS Big Sur 11.2.2, the fourth update to the ‌macOS Big Sur‌ operating system that launched in November. ‌macOS Big Sur‌ 11.2.2 comes two weeks after the release of macOS Big Sur 11.2.1, a bug fix update.



The new ‌‌‌‌‌macOS Big Sur‌‌‌‌ 11.2.2‌ update can be downloaded for free on all eligible Macs using the Software Update section of System Preferences.

According to Apple's release notes, the ‌macOS Big Sur‌ update prevents 2019 or later MacBook Pro models and 2020 or later MacBook Air models from being damaged when connected to certain third-party, non-compliant powered USB-C hubs and docks.

There have been several reports on Reddit from Mac users who have connected USB-C hubs and docks to their machines, resulting in the machine becoming non-functional. Affected Macs appear to go blank and unresponsive shortly after connecting the dock. Many of the users who experienced issues were using hubs and docks not purchased from reputable companies.

Many of the complaints were from M1 Mac users who had a MacBook Pro or a ‌MacBook Air‌, but Apple's release notes suggest other models were affected as well.