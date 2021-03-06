iMac Pro No Longer Custom Configurable, Available 'While Supplies Last'

Apple appears to be on the verge of discontinuing the iMac Pro, with the store page for the high-end all-in-one Mac including a "While supplies last" tagline and only the base model with no custom configurations available for purchase.



The ‌iMac Pro‌ launched in December 2017, and while there have been a few tweaks to the available configurations over the years, it has received no substantial hardware updates over its lifetime. As a result, we have been recommending for some time that users not purchase the ‌iMac Pro‌ as a high-end standard iMac currently offers a better value.

There have been a few rumors of an updated ‌iMac Pro‌ over the years, including from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo almost exactly one year ago.

It's unclear whether the ‌iMac Pro‌ is being discontinued entirely or if Apple is selling through existing stock in advance of an update, but the unusual note about dwindling supplies suggests that the machine may indeed be on the verge of complete discontinuation. If an updated version is coming, it appears it may not be ready to launch for some time yet and there may be a gap in availability once the current model sells out.

(Thanks, Ben!)