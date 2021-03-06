iMac Pro No Longer Custom Configurable, Available 'While Supplies Last'

by

Apple appears to be on the verge of discontinuing the iMac Pro, with the store page for the high-end all-in-one Mac including a "While supplies last" tagline and only the base model with no custom configurations available for purchase.

imac pro while supplies last
The ‌iMac Pro‌ launched in December 2017, and while there have been a few tweaks to the available configurations over the years, it has received no substantial hardware updates over its lifetime. As a result, we have been recommending for some time that users not purchase the ‌iMac Pro‌ as a high-end standard iMac currently offers a better value.

There have been a few rumors of an updated ‌iMac Pro‌ over the years, including from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo almost exactly one year ago.

It's unclear whether the ‌iMac Pro‌ is being discontinued entirely or if Apple is selling through existing stock in advance of an update, but the unusual note about dwindling supplies suggests that the machine may indeed be on the verge of complete discontinuation. If an updated version is coming, it appears it may not be ready to launch for some time yet and there may be a gap in availability once the current model sells out.

Top Rated Comments

Rudy69
Rudy69
22 minutes ago at 10:23 pm
Given the age of it...It's almost highway robbery to still sell that at full retail price.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
anshuvorty
anshuvorty
21 minutes ago at 10:24 pm
I did say this some time ago and even when the iMac Pro was first announced....this product is/was a stop-gap for the redesigned Mac Pro...to fill the "Pro"/"Enthusiast" niche....this is just adding more fuel to the fire/adding more evidence to the fact that this is going to become an obsolete/discontinued product in the pretty near future....

Adding to the fire is also the evidence that Mark Gurman claims that a "mini Mac Pro" is in the works as well....there is just no room for a workstation-class machine that isn't modular as well in Apple's desktop Macs....
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
rorschach
rorschach
24 minutes ago at 10:22 pm
Not shocking.

I'm pretty sure that most of the people who need that powerful of a machine and are willing to spend that much money also want it to be upgradable.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
LFC2020
LFC2020
24 minutes ago at 10:22 pm
Hello March event ???
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

