WhatsApp Desktop App Gains Support for Voice and Video Calls

WhatsApp is today updating its desktop app for Mac and PC with voice and video calling support, the company announced.



Like WhatsApp's mobile app, voice and video calls on the desktop equivalent are end-to-end encrypted, ensuring only the people conversing have access to the contents of a call.

WhatsApp has been in the process of testing the new desktop call functions over the last few months, so today marks the full rollout of what were previously only experimental features accessible by a select few.

As it stands, one important difference on desktop from the mobile experience is that it isn't yet possible to participate in group calls. Only one-to-one calling is currently supported, although WhatsApp says it intends to add group voice and video calling to desktop in the future.

To use the new video and voice calling features on WhatsApp Desktop, users need to have a mobile WhatsApp account. To learn how to set up WhatsApp on your Mac, be sure to check out our step-by-step guide.