Developers Start Receiving $500 Credits for Returning DTK Mac Minis

Apple last week sent out emails to developers who are in possession of a Developer Transition Kit, providing instructions on returning the test machines. Developers have now started mailing in their DTKs, with Apple rewarding the promised $500 USD credit once the DTK has been received.

In appreciation of your participation in the Universal App Quick Start program and to help with your continued development of Universal apps, we'd like to provide you with a one-time-use promo code for $500 toward the purchase of a new M1 Mac or other Apple products ordered through the Apple Store Online.

Developers are receiving the equivalent of $500 USD regardless of country, so those in Canada are receiving C$ 636, while those in Europe will receive 412 euros. In some cases, the amount being paid out by Apple does not match the cost that developers paid to participate in the program as some countries were required to pay more than $500 USD.

Got the promo code for returning the DTK 👍🏻 https://t.co/JA9wcl7KKB pic.twitter.com/JpIhC9xRbS — Alireza (@alixrezax) March 4, 2021



The Developer Transition Kits were offered to developers ahead of the release of the ‌M1‌ Macs to allow them to begin developing apps for Apple silicon chips. The DTKs are Mac minis with an A12Z chip, 16GB RAM, a 512GB SSD, two USB-C ports, two USB-A ports, and an HDMI 2.0 port. The A12Z chip in the DTK was first developed for the 2020 iPad Pro models.

Apple has asked developers to return their DTKs by March 31, 2021 in order to get the $500 credit, which can be used toward the purchase of any Apple product.

Apple originally planned to give developers a $200 credit, but later upped that amount to $500 after developers complained about low credit amounts and the technical issues that were experienced during the testing process.

While DTKs must now be sent back, developers will continue to have access to a private discussion forum and technical support from Apple for further app development.