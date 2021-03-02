The 2020 iPad Air has a few discounts on Amazon and B&H Photo this week, starting at $549.00 for the 64GB Wi-Fi model. We've seen this device go lower to about $539.00 in past sales, but today's price tag is far more common and still a solid $50 discount on the latest iPad Air.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

For the 256GB Wi-Fi model, you'll find this device priced at $699.99 at both Amazon and B&H Photo. Color selections currently aren't quite as wide as usual for the 64GB Wi-Fi iPad Air, which is only available in Sky Blue at $549.00. However, you can get the 256GB Wi-Fi iPad Air at $699.99 in every color except Silver.

The iPad Air features a 10.9-inch edge-to-edge display with a 2360x1640 resolution, 3.8 million pixels, and a design that's similar to the iPad Pro with an aluminum chassis that features flat, rounded edges that wrap around the fully-laminated display. The iPad Air does not feature Face ID and relies solely on Touch ID for biometric authentication purposes.

