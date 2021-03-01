Canadian Startup Buddybuild Shutting Down Following 2018 Apple Acquisition

Vancouver-based app startup, Buddybuild, will officially shut down in the fall of this year following Apple's acquisition of the company in 2018.



In an email sent to existing customers, Buddybuild says that services will no longer be supported as of March 31, 2021, and updates ceased. By the fall, the company will shut down operations altogether. In the run-up to the closure, Buddybuild is advising customers to begin migrating their work "as soon as possible."

Apple purchased the startup in 2018 and had the team join the Xcode engineering group to "build amazing developers tools for the entire iOS company." Buddybuild describes itself as a "continuous integration, continuous deployment, and user feedback platform for development teams." In other words, it focuses on tools for developers that are designed to let them quickly and easily build apps through GitHub, BitBucket, or GitLab.

