Apple Shares New 'Hometown' Shot on iPhone Video

Apple today shared a new "Hometown" shot on iPhone video, which was made in honor of Black History Month. The video features the hometowns of visionary Black photographers including Lawrence Agyei, Gabriella Angotti-Jones, Lauren Woods, and Julien James.

In honor of Black History Month, 32 of the country's most visionary Black photographers show us their hometowns. Phillip Youmans, the youngest ever director to win at the Tribeca Film Festival, follows a number of our image-makers as they each celebrate the Black experience, Black excellence, love, and imagination.

Director Philip Youmans follows the photographers as they explore their hometowns. Chicago, Illinois; Los Angeles, California; Charlotte, North Carolina; and Washington, D.C. are featured.

Apple announced the "Hometown" initiative earlier this month, commissioning more than 30 black photographers to capture and share their hometowns with the world. As with all recent Shot on ‌iPhone‌ videos, "Hometown" was captured entirely on an iPhone 12 Pro.

Shot on ‌iPhone‌ is Apple's long running photo and video campaign that focuses on the ‌iPhone‌'s camera capabilities, with the company regularly sharing new videos and photos on the web, on YouTube, on billboards, and more.