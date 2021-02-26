Following stock at Verizon last week, today we're seeing refreshed stock for the AirPods Max in Silver at Amazon for a price of $549.00. If you have Amazon Prime's two-day shipping option, you can get the AirPods Max in the mail as soon as early next week.



In weeks past, we've seen Silver and Space Gray routinely appear in stock at places like Verizon, Amazon, and B&H Photo. The other three colors have been tougher to find in stock in February, but Sky Blue did appear in stock alongside Silver and Space Gray earlier in the month.

We've been keeping track of ‌‌AirPods Max‌‌ stock at third-party retailers because the headphones still have shipping estimates delayed as far as April on Apple's website. If you're interested in getting the over-ear headphones as soon as possible, one of these retailers will be your best bet for the foreseeable future.

‌AirPods Max‌‌ feature Active Noise Cancellation technology and the same Transparency mode, Adaptive EQ, and spatial audio features that are in the AirPods Pro. If you're hunting for even more AirPods deals, we track sales for every model of the ‌‌AirPods‌‌ in our Best AirPods Deals guide.