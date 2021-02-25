Apple Celebrating Women's History Month With Featured Apps, Podcasts, and More

Apple today announced that it will be celebrating Women's History Month and International Women's Day with featured content that amplifies female creators across the App Store and other Apple services throughout March and beyond.



Apple will also be hosting virtual Today at Apple sessions led by female creators, and on March 8, Apple Watch users can participate in the International Women's Day Activity Challenge and earn a limited-edition award by recording any workout of 20 minutes or more.

More details can be found on the Apple Newsroom.