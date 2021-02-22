27-inch LG UltraFine 5K Display Removed From Online Apple Stores Across Europe

More than a month ago, LG's 24-inch 4K UltraFine display was removed from Apple Store listings across Europe. Now, the higher-end 5K, 27-inch UltraFine display has also been removed from Apple Stores in several European countries such as France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, and the UK.

Interestingly, both the 4K and 5K Ultrafine displays remain listed and available for order in the United States. The 5K UltraFine display retails for $1,300 and offers one Thunderbolt 3 port and three USB-C ports. The display features up to 500 nits of brightness with a 5,120 x 2,880 resolution, P3 wide color gamut, and offers built-in stereo speakers, a camera, and a microphone.

Apple is reportedly working on a new lower-priced external monitor, according to Bloomberg. The new monitor would be offered alongside the current high-end $4,999, 32-inch Pro Display XDR. According to Bloomberg, the new monitor would be cheaper and aimed at mainstream consumers, rather than the professional market that the Pro Display XDR is aimed at.

