LG's UltraFine 4K Display No Longer Listed in Apple Stores Across Europe

LG's UltraFine 4K Display listing appears to have been removed from regional Apple Stores across Europe sometime over the last 48 hours.



The LG monitor was out of stock for quite some time in Europe over the holiday period. Now it no longer shows up in searches of Apple's online stores in the Netherlands, France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, and several other European countries.

Meanwhile, listings for LG's UltraFine 5K Display still appear in some European stores such as the UK and Italy, but stock is currently unavailable. LG's UltraFine 4K and UltraFine 5K Displays remain in stock and available to order in the United States, however.

This isn't the first time LG's UltraFine Displays have been unavailable to order on Apple's online stores in some parts of the world. However, on previous occasions, the displays were out of stock and eventually replenished, and at no time were the listings removed. That they have been this time round could suggest that one or both are set to be discontinued.

Introduced in May 2019, the UltraFine 4K features a 23.7-inch display with a 3,840 x 2,160 pixels resolution, two Thunderbolt 3 ports, three downstream USB-C ports, up to 500 nits brightness, P3 wide color gamut support, and built-in stereo speakers. The display is priced at $699.95 on Apple's online store in the United States.

The Thunderbolt 3 LG UltraFine 5K Display offers a 5,120 x 2,880 resolution with 14.7 million pixels and P3 wide color gamut, plus built-in stereo speakers, a camera, a microphone, and an adjustable stand at a $1,300 price point.

Apple continues to sell its high-end, 32-inch Pro Display XDR with a 6K resolution for $4,999, and a Bloomberg report last week claimed Apple is working on a lower-priced external monitor that would be sold alongside it. However, that product is said to be in early development and is therefore unlikely to launch anytime soon, making the apparent lack of LG UltraFine Displays harder to gauge.

(Thanks Colin and Alpar!)