In today's deals we're tracking a few offers on Apple's MacBook Pro family, including up to $350 off the 16-inch MacBook Pro, with one of the best prices on the 1TB model that we've seen in a few weeks. Additionally, there's a 50 percent off sale on the Beats Solo Pro happening this week on Woot, all of which you can find listed below.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.



16-Inch MacBook Pro

To start, Amazon has Apple's 1TB 16-inch MacBook Pro for $2,449.99, down from $2,799.00. You'll see this sale price once an automatic coupon worth $49.01 is applied at the checkout screen, and it's available in Space Gray and Silver.

This is about $50 off from the best price that we've ever tracked on the 16-inch MacBook Pro, and since we haven't seen that deal for a few weeks now, Amazon's offer is definitely a solid deal. You can also get the 512GB model for $2,149.00, down from $2,399.00.



M1 MacBook Pro

If you're shopping for the newer 13-inch MacBook Pro, Amazon is offering the 512GB model for $1,399.00, down from $1,499.00. This sale is a match of the previous low price seen on this model, and it's available in both Silver and Space Gray.

B&H Photo is matching the price on this model. On the lower end, the 256GB M1 13-inch MacBook Pro isn't seeing any notable discounts this week.



Beats Solo Pro

Woot today has the Beats Solo Pro Noise Canceling Headphones for $149.99, which is half off the regular price of $299.99. These are in new condition and come with a 1 Year Apple Manufacturer Warranty, and Woot is selling them in Dark Blue and Light Blue options.

Woot's sale is the best around online this week, and it's beating rival retailers like Best Buy by about $30. Overall, this is one of the best deals we've ever tracked on a new pair of the Solo Pro headphones. Head to Woot to check out more audio deals today, including discounts on products from Bang & Olufsen, Samsung, and Sennheiser.

