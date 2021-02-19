Apple Shares Teaser for 'The Mosquito Coast' Coming to Apple TV+ April 30

by

Apple today shared a teaser trailer for "The Mosquito Coast," a TV series starring Justin Theroux that's coming to Apple TV+ on Friday, April 30.


Adapted from the novel of the same name, "The Mosquito Coast" follows a radical inventor who uproots his family and moves to Mexico to escape the U.S. government.

From award-winning novelist and creator Neil Cross, and based on the best-selling book by Paul Theroux which celebrates its 40th anniversary this year, "The Mosquito Coast" is a gripping adventure and layered character drama following the dangerous journey of a radical idealist and brilliant inventor, Allie Fox (played by Justin Theroux), who uproots his family for Mexico when they suddenly find themselves on the run from the US government.

The first two episodes of the show will premiere on April 30, with five additional episodes to follow each Friday following the launch. Along with Theroux, the series stars Melissa George, Logan Polish and Gabriel Bateman.

