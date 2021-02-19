Apple Reportedly in Active Talks With Multiple LiDAR Sensor Suppliers for Self-Driving Vehicle

Apple is in discussions with multiple suppliers of LiDAR sensors appropriate for a self-driving vehicle, according to Bloomberg. The report claims Apple is looking for sensors that would still be considered "cutting edge" four to five years from now.



As widely rumored, the report claims Apple has been working on a driverless vehicle project for several years. Apple is said to have independently developed most of the necessary software and artificial intelligence algorithms needed for the vehicle, but the so-called "Apple Car" is still believed to be years away from a potential release.

From the report:

The Cupertino, California-based technology giant is in active talks with a number of potential suppliers for these laser-based sensors that allow a car's computer to "see" its surroundings, said the people, who asked not to be identified due to the private nature of the discussions. The company has been working on a driverless vehicle project for several years and has developed on its own most of the necessary software, underlying processors and artificial intelligence algorithms needed for such a sophisticated system.

In regulatory filings earlier this month, Korean automakers Hyundai and Kia said they are not in discussions with Apple over development of a self-driving vehicle. Hyundai had previously stated that it was in talks with Apple.