Sonnet Introduces Thunderbolt 4 Dock With Up to 90W Charging for Macs

Accessory maker Sonnet today introduced the Echo 11 Thunderbolt 4 Dock, which greatly expands a Mac's connectivity options for storage drives, external displays, and more. The dock is equipped with four Thunderbolt 4 ports, four USB-A ports (three 3.2 and one 2.0), one Gigabit Ethernet port, one 3.5mm combo audio jack, and one SD card slot.



The dock is compatible with all Intel-based and M1-based Macs with Thunderbolt 4/Thunderbolt 3 ports, and provides up to 90W of pass-through charging with a single-cable connection. Depending on the Mac, the dock also supports connecting one external display with up to 8K resolution or up to two external displays with up to 5K resolution.

Given that Thunderbolt 4 shares the same connector design as USB-C, the dock can also be used with 2018 and newer iPad Pro models, as well as the fourth-generation iPad Air. It can also connect to USB-C external displays.

Sonnet says the dock will be available in early April in the United States, priced at $249.99, with international availability to follow in May. For a limited time, customers in the United States and Canada may sign up on Sonnet's website to receive a promotion code that will allow them to purchase the dock for $199.99 when it is available.

OWC and CalDigit also introduced Thunderbolt 4 docks recently, priced at $249 and $179.99, respectively, so it's worth checking out all three options. Those two brands also announced availability of Thunderbolt 4 cables today.