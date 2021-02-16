Vivid Money Neobank Now Supports Apple Pay in France

Vivid Money now supports Apple Pay in France, the neobank has announced.

Vous pouvez maintenant ajouter votre carte Vivid Money à #ApplePay ! Commencez à payer sans contact en toute sécurité dans les magasins, dans l'application et sur le web. #VividMoney pic.twitter.com/hJPX7DgXQ2 — Vivid Money France (@vividmoney_fr) February 16, 2021

As spotted by iGeneration , the Russian-German mobile bank announced the development on its Twitter account , and users have already confirmed that they're able to add their Vivid Visa card to Apple's Wallet app this morning.

Launched in France last November, the neobank offers 25% cashback on daily expenses as well as a commission-free shares and FCBs investment mechanism that allows users to buy fractions of shares from 1 euro cent, which makes it more a rival for the likes of Revolut rather than a traditional bank.

Apple maintains a complete list of the countries where ‌‌‌‌Apple Pay‌‌‌‌ is available on its support site, and we have a detailed Apple Pay roundup with everything you need to know about Apple's payments service.