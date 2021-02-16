Vivid Money Neobank Now Supports Apple Pay in France
Vivid Money now supports Apple Pay in France, the neobank has announced.
Vous pouvez maintenant ajouter votre carte Vivid Money à #ApplePay ! Commencez à payer sans contact en toute sécurité dans les magasins, dans l'application et sur le web. #VividMoney pic.twitter.com/hJPX7DgXQ2 — Vivid Money France (@vividmoney_fr) February 16, 2021
As spotted by iGeneration, the Russian-German mobile bank announced the development on its Twitter account, and users have already confirmed that they're able to add their Vivid Visa card to Apple's Wallet app this morning.
Launched in France last November, the neobank offers 25% cashback on daily expenses as well as a commission-free shares and FCBs investment mechanism that allows users to buy fractions of shares from 1 euro cent, which makes it more a rival for the likes of Revolut rather than a traditional bank.
