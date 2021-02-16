Skip to Content

Doppler Music Player to Gain Siri Support, Spotlight Integration, and CarPlay App

by

Doppler is getting a significant update next week, bringing some notable track and album features to the increasingly popular third-party music playing app for iPhone.

Doppler e1613465076401
For those unfamiliar, the Doppler app offers users an alternative way to experience their music library, sporting an adaptive minimalist interface with an emphasis on album artwork/metadata editing on ‌iPhone‌ and support for importing MP3, FLAC, AAC, and WAV file formats without having to connect to a computer.

In December, Doppler Listening reports were added, offering users an elegant overview of their listening habits over the course of the year.

And in the latest v2.3 update due to roll out on February 23, Doppler users can ask Siri to play specific albums, songs and playlists within Doppler. ‌Siri‌ commands like "Play all songs by James Blake in Doppler" or "Play my Liked Songs playlist in Doppler" are now supported in English, French, German, and Spanish.

doppler siri%401x
Users will still need to include "in Doppler" at the end of commands so Siri knows which app to use, but the developer says this should change in iOS 14.5.

Doppler will also support ‌Siri‌ Suggestions from next week. As Doppler is used, ‌Siri‌ can learn patterns around how and when music is listened to. For example, when headphones are connected, ‌Siri‌ can intelligently suggest music to play.

In addition, Doppler 2.3 will integrate with Spotlight search. Songs and playlists show in search results on the Home Screen. Results can be tapped to open in Doppler, or to start playing without having to open the app.

doppler carplay%401x
The third and final integration is Doppler for CarPlay — a custom ‌CarPlay‌ app to access and play content from the Doppler library. The ‌CarPlay‌ interface offers library-wide playback and shuffle buttons, as well as Recently Added albums and usual artists, albums and playlists. ‌Siri‌ support is also included, so Doppler can be controlled in ‌CarPlay‌ with voice alone.

Doppler costs $6.99 and is available to download for ‌iPhone‌ from the App Store. [Direct Link]

Top Stories

tim cook mark zuckerberg

Mark Zuckerberg Reportedly Told Staff Facebook Needs to 'Inflict Pain' on Apple Over Privacy Dispute

Saturday February 13, 2021 2:33 am PST by
Apple and Facebook have been in a very public spat over the course of the last few months as Apple dials up its pro-privacy stance. The two companies have long had tension, but more recently, Facebook is taking shots at an upcoming iOS and iPadOS feature that will require apps and data companies such as Facebook to ask for users' permission before tracking them across other sites and websites. ...
Read Full Article248 comments
eap always on display 2

iPhone 13 Rumored to Include Always-On Display With 120Hz ProMotion, Astrophotography Capabilities, Stronger MagSafe, and More

Monday February 15, 2021 2:47 am PST by
This year's iPhone 13 lineup will include an always-on display with a 120Hz refresh rate, improved camera capabilities for astrophotography, stronger MagSafe magnets, and a finer matte finish on the back, according to leaker Max Weinbach (via YouTube channel EverythingApplePro). Image credit: EverythingApplePro Weinbach is a well-known leaker who has shared information via the YouTube channel ...
Read Full Article252 comments
aipad pro tags slight tweak feature

Leaker Jon Prosser Claims AirTags and New iPad Pro to Be Announced Next Month

Friday February 12, 2021 11:56 am PST by
Apple is slated to release a number of new products this year, and the first round of products could be just a few weeks away. YouTuber Jon Prosser, who has a mixed track record when it comes to reporting on Apple's plans, claims that AirTags and brand new iPad Pro models are set to be announced next month, presumably via a virtual event. Prosser, who runs the tech-news show "Front Page...
Read Full Article156 comments
m1 v intel thumb

Apple Surprisingly Sticking With Intel Chips for One Last Mac

Thursday February 11, 2021 10:52 am PST by
Despite having begun the transition towards using its own custom silicon across the Mac product lineup, somewhat surprising recent rumors have suggested that Apple may continue to use Intel chips for one Mac model. Last year at WWDC, Apple announced plans to transition away from Intel chips to Macs built with its own Apple Silicon, such as the M1 chip, starting in late 2020. It set out its ...
Read Full Article
maxresdefault

Useful iPhone Tips You Might Not Know

Friday February 12, 2021 3:00 pm PST by
There seem to be an endless number of iPhone tips and tricks to share, and that's because Apple's smartphones are so feature rich that it's impossible to keep up with everything they're capable of. We've rounded up some useful tips and hacks in our latest video, so check them out to see if there's something you didn't know about. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. ...
Read Full Article55 comments
Apple Watch Heart Month Challenge

Apple's Heart Month Activity Challenge Requires 60 Minutes of Exercise on Valentine's Day

Saturday February 13, 2021 10:15 pm PST by
Today only, Apple Watch owners can complete a new Apple Watch activity challenge in celebration of Heart Month, which is aimed at promoting cardiovascular health. The challenge, which is listed in the Fitness app on the iPhone, tasks users with earning 60 minutes on their Exercise ring. Show your heart some love. Get this award by earning 60 minutes on your Exercise ring this Valentine's...
Read Full Article168 comments
ipad air gold 16x9 feature

Major Upgrades Coming to the iPad in 2021

Friday February 12, 2021 7:20 am PST by
Apple is looking to launch an updated ninth-generation iPad with a larger display, the A13 Bionic chip, 4GB of RAM, and a thinner, lighter design in the first half of this year, according to recent reports. Reports from cnBeta and Mac Otakara, citing supply chain sources in China, have offered similar projections for the ninth-generation ‌iPad, explaining that the updated device will...
Read Full Article
top stories 13feb2021

Top Stories: Apple Maps Adding Waze Features, Intel Downplays M1 Chip, MacBook Pro Charging Issue Fixed

Saturday February 13, 2021 6:00 am PST by
This week saw another good mix of news and rumors, led by the discovery that Apple Maps is going to be gaining Waze-like features for crowdsourcing accidents, hazards, and speed checks. Intel is also generating some headlines for a new ad campaign and questionable benchmark data aiming targeting Apple's latest M1 Macs, while the long-rumored Apple Car remains in the news with Hyundai/Kia...
Read Full Article12 comments
youtube ios update

YouTube's iOS App Gets First Update in Two Months

Friday February 12, 2021 7:59 pm PST by
Google today finally updated its YouTube iOS app for the first time in over two months, becoming one of the highest-profile Google apps to see an update since early December when Apple began requiring that developers disclose privacy practices for each of their apps in order to have their updates approved. Most of Google's apps have yet to be updated since the requirement went into effect,...
Read Full Article100 comments
iPad Pro Mini LED

iPad Pro Getting Thicker in 2021 to Fit New Technology

Tuesday February 9, 2021 11:35 am PST by
Apple's affinity for thin and light product designs is well-known, so it is not often the case that the company chooses to make its existing products thicker. This year, Apple's largest and most expensive iPad offering, the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, is looking to buck the trend and get thicker, according to recent reports. Alleged factory CAD drawings leaked in January revealed that, as...
Read Full Article

Guides

14
iOS 14.4 Features

iOS 14.4 is out now! Read about everything new in this release.

apple fitness plus guide tiny
Apple Fitness+

Apple Fitness+ is out! Read all about it.

macbook air m1 unboxing feature2
Apple Silicon M1 Guide

Everything to know about the Apple Silicon M1 Chip

fitness plus weekly series
Apple Fitness+ vs. Peloton

Apple Fitness+ and Peloton offer polished workout routines delivered by enthusiastic instructors and accompanied by motivating music playlists.

See more guides

Upcoming

AirPods Gen 3 Feature
AirPods 3
1st Half of 2021

Rumored design changes include shorter stems like current AirPods Pro, but without advanced features like active noise cancellation.

AirPods Pro Gen 2 Feature2
AirPods Pro 2
Spring 2021

Updated AirPods Pro could see some design changes like elimination of the stem.

imac 2017 roundup menu
iMac
Early 2021?

iPad Pro-like design? New screen sizes?

airtags mockup 4 blue
AirTags
Early 2021?

Tile-like Bluetooth tracking device designed to be attached to items like keys and wallets, letting you find them right in the Find My app.

MacBook Pro
iPhone 13
Apple Glasses
See full product calendar