Bitcoin Payment Provider BitPay Adds Apple Pay Support

BitPay, which calls itself the world's largest provider of Bitcoin and cryptocurrency payment services, today announced that its BitPay Prepaid Mastercard is now compatible with Apple Pay for purchases in stores, in apps, and online. BitPay says support for Google Pay and Samsung Pay is planned by the end of the first quarter.



U.S. cardholders can add the physical or virtual versions of the BitPay Prepaid Mastercard to Apple's Wallet app and start using it immediately.

With the BitPay Prepaid Mastercard, customers can instantly convert cryptocurrency into fiat currency, which is then loaded onto the card and can be spent anywhere Mastercard debit is accepted around the world. Customers can also use the card online for purchases and to withdraw cash from ATMs, according to BitPay.

To add the card to Apple's Wallet app, cardholders need to have the most recent version of the BitPay app, 12.1.0, which should be rolling out on the App Store today.