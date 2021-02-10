Useful Mac Accessories Worth Checking Out

If you recently picked up one of the new M1 Macs that Apple released in November, or received a new Mac for the holidays, you may be in search of useful accessories to go along with it. In our latest YouTube video, we rounded up some great Mac accessories that are worth checking out.

WaterField Designs Vero Leather MacBook Sleeve ($119) - If you have MacBook Pro or a MacBook Air and are looking for a sleeve option, the Vero from WaterField Designs has a slim fit, protective design that slips right into a bag or backpack.

($119) - If you have MacBook Pro or a MacBook Air and are looking for a sleeve option, the Vero from WaterField Designs has a slim fit, protective design that slips right into a bag or backpack. WaterField Designs Executive Messenger Bag ($379) - Looking for something more than a sleeve? The Executive Leather Messenger Bag from WaterField Designs has lots of pockets for housing all of your accessories plus there's padding for your MacBook.

($379) - Looking for something more than a sleeve? The Executive Leather Messenger Bag from WaterField Designs has lots of pockets for housing all of your accessories plus there's padding for your MacBook. Twelve South PlugBug Duo ($50) - The Plugbug Duo is a little add-on for your MacBook charger that provides two USB-A ports that can be used for your accessories, with power provided by the MacBook power adapter.

($50) - The Plugbug Duo is a little add-on for your MacBook charger that provides two USB-A ports that can be used for your accessories, with power provided by the MacBook power adapter. Twelve South ParcSlope ($60) - The ParcSlope is a stand that's designed to elevate your MacBook or iPad to a more comfortable working position, raising the screen and adding additional airflow.

($60) - The ParcSlope is a stand that's designed to elevate your MacBook or iPad to a more comfortable working position, raising the screen and adding additional airflow. LG UltraFine 4K Display ($700) - LG's 4K 23.7-inch display is an ideal companion for Apple Macs, given that it was designed for Apple devices. It connects over Thunderbolt 3, offers up to 85W of charging power, and it has two Thunderbolt 3 ports and three USB-C ports.

($700) - LG's 4K 23.7-inch display is an ideal companion for Apple Macs, given that it was designed for Apple devices. It connects over Thunderbolt 3, offers up to 85W of charging power, and it has two Thunderbolt 3 ports and three USB-C ports. Brydge Vertical Dock ($170) - The Vertical Dock from Brydge holds your MacBook upright and is a solid docking solution for using your machine in clamshell mode. It connects via two USB-C ports, and then there are an additional two accessible ports at the back of the dock.

($170) - The Vertical Dock from Brydge holds your MacBook upright and is a solid docking solution for using your machine in clamshell mode. It connects via two USB-C ports, and then there are an additional two accessible ports at the back of the dock. 13-inch LineDock ($349) - Designed for 13-inch machines, the LineDock is a docking solution that attaches to the bottom of your MacBook. It adds extra battery life and up to 1TB storage, plus it has 100W passthrough charging and a total of nine ports including HDMI, Mini DisplayPort, SD card slot, USB-A and USB-C options.

($349) - Designed for 13-inch machines, the LineDock is a docking solution that attaches to the bottom of your MacBook. It adds extra battery life and up to 1TB storage, plus it has 100W passthrough charging and a total of nine ports including HDMI, Mini DisplayPort, SD card slot, USB-A and USB-C options. Aukey PowerZeus 500 ($460) - If you need power for your devices in an emergency or while off the grid, Aukey's PowerZeus 500 offers a 518Wh capacity that can charge up a MacBook several times with enough juice left over for other devices. There's also the smaller Power Titan 300 if you don't need quite as much power.

What are your favorite Mac accessories that you would recommend to others? Let us know in the comments.