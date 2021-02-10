Tim Cook Featured on Outside Magazine Cover, Talks Health and Wellness

Apple CEO Tim Cook has been featured on the cover of Outside magazine, and talked health and wellness in a recent interview with the publication.



Cook said that Apple Park is "like working in a national park," with a design that "brings the outside in and the inside out."

"You would see people riding bikes from one meet­ing to another," said Cook, referring to the typical Apple Park workday prior to the pandemic. "You would see people running. It's a two-and-a-half-mile track around the place, so put in a couple of laps and you've got a good workout for the day."

"We all know intuitively, and now with research, that physical activity is a key part of longevity and quality of life," Cook added, reiterating that Apple's greatest contribution to mankind will likely be in the health and wellness space.

The interview builds on Cook's appearance on an Outside magazine podcast episode last month, where he discussed similar topics. On that podcast, Cook teased that Apple is testing "mind blowing" capabilities for the Apple Watch, although not everything will see the light of day. "Think about the amount of sensors in your car," said Cook, adding "and arguably, your body is much more important than your car."