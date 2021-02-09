Twelve South Announces 'SurfaceSnap' Cable Management Solution

Popular accessory maker Twelve South has today announced the "SurfaceSnap" cable management solution.

SurfaceSnap features a genuine leather band, polished metal button snaps, and a strong semi-permanent adhesive to attach it to a surface. Twelve South assures that SurfaceSnap's adhesive can stick to almost any smooth surface and leaves no residue when removed, allowing it to be repositioned elsewhere.

SurfaceSnap is primarily designed to offer a slim, aesthetically-pleasing alternative to bulky cable managers that use weight to hold cables in place. The button snaps make it easy to add or remove cables, and Twelve South even suggests that the SurfaceSnap is ideal for travel.

Each pack includes two single-button cable managers and one double-winged cable manager. The Twelve South SurfaceSnap is now available online for $29.99 in Black or Dove Gray.