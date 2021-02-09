Deals: Apple Pencil 2 Available for $103.99 on Verizon ($25 Off)

Verizon today is discounting the Apple Pencil 2 to $103.99, down from $129.00. While not the best price we've ever seen, the new Verizon sale is just about a $5 difference from the lowest sale price offered by Amazon in the past.

It's also the best price currently available at a major Apple reseller online, with the next-best price coming in at $124.98 on Amazon. Apple Pencil 2 works with the 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro (third generation and later), as well as the new iPad Air.

With the stylus, iPad owners can take notes, create art, and more. The second generation Apple Pencil can also magnetically attach and pair to the iPad Pro and new iPad Air. The first generation Apple Pencil isn't currently on sale.

