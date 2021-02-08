Deals: M1 512GB Mac mini Hits New Low Price of $829 ($70 Off)

B&H Photo is discounting Apple's newest Mac mini (512GB) to $829.00, down from $899.00. This is the lowest price that we've tracked to date for this model of the Mac mini, which was refreshed in late 2020 with the new M1 chip.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with B&H Photo. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

The 256GB Mac mini is also on sale and is available for $649.00, down from $699.00. This price has been more consistent than the 512GB Mac mini, and we've seen it go slightly lower in past sales. It's still among the best online this week compared to other Apple resellers.

The M1 chip in the Mac mini is Apple's first System on a Chip for Mac, integrating GPU, CPU, RAM, and other components for improved performance and efficiency. The M1 in the Mac mini has an 8-core CPU with four high-efficiency cores and four high-performance cores along with an integrated GPU that has 8 cores.

In the Mac mini, the M1 chip's CPU offers 3x faster performance than the previous-generation entry-level model and the GPU offers 6x better graphics performance. Machine learning workloads are up to 15x faster thanks to the 16-core Neural Engine, and the Mac mini is 5x faster than the best-selling Windows desktop in its price range.

