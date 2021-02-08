Deals: AirPods With Wired Charging Case Return to Holiday Pricing of $109.99 ($49 Off)

Amazon today is discounting the AirPods with Wired Charging Case to $109.99, down from $159.00. In 2021, the best price we'd seen for this model of AirPods was around $120, so this marks the best price seen so far this year among the major Apple resellers online.

Additionally, it's a match for many holiday sales that we saw on the AirPods. While this model saw a discounted price to $99 at select retailers for Black Friday 2020, those sales didn't last long, and the most common price tag over the holiday season ended up being about $110.

Amazon is also matching another low price on the AirPods Pro, but stock has run out and won't return until March 7, as of writing. You can still lock in the AirPods Pro for a price of $189.99, down from $249.00, thanks to an automatic coupon that you'll see reflected at the checkout screen.

This AirPods Pro sale is a match of Woot's $189.99 price tag that we saw earlier this month, and frequently over the holidays. Woot's sale has since expired, and Amazon's has proved popular, given the delayed shipping estimate.

