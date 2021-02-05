MacRumors Giveaway: Win an Ultimate Apple Watch Accessories Bundle From Ampere

For this week's giveaway, we've teamed up with Ampere to offer MacRumors readers an ultimate Apple Watch accessory bundle, which will include an Apple Watch Legend Band, the Unravel Triple Wireless Charger, an Apple Watch Charging Dongle and Stand, and an 18W USB-C Car Charging Adapter.



Our ultimate Apple Watch accessory ‌giveaway‌ is celebrating the launch of Ampere's new Legend Band for the Apple Watch. Priced at $70, the Legend Band is a slim, attractive black leather strap that has a bright blue interior accent and highlight stitching in black or colorful teal and pink variants.



Made from German leather, the Legend Band has been specially treated to make it water and sweat resistant so it can be comfortably worn all day long and for any activity. The leather will age over time and take on a unique patina that will be different for each wearer.



The Legend Band has a traditional buckle closure and the design matches any of the available Apple Watch colors. It is available in 42 or 44mm size options, so it will fit Apple's larger Apple Watches. It is compatible with all Apple Watch models, from the Series 1 to the Series 6 and SE.



Along with the Legend Band, the accessory bundle also includes the Unravel Apple Watch+ charger, which is a wireless charging station designed for Apple devices. It features two 10W wireless charging coils for Apple's iPhones and AirPods, along with a built-in Apple Watch charging puck for the Apple Watch.



The Unravel AW+ has a neat hinge design that lets it fold over itself so it's portable and ideal for travel. It's compatible with your MacBook charger, which is able to provide enough power for charging four Apple devices at once.

Ampere is also including the MFI Apple Watch Charging Dongle and Charging Stand, plus an 18W USB-C Car Charging Adapter.



The Charging Dongle and Stand is a handy little portable charger that can plug into a MacBook or any other USB-C power adapter, and when paired with the aforementioned Car Charging Adapter, it can be used in the car for a quick power boost.

We have five ultimate Apple Watch accessory bundles to give away to MacRumors readers. To enter to win our ‌giveaway‌, use the Gleam.io widget below and enter an email address. Email addresses will be used solely for contact purposes to reach the winners and send the prizes. You can earn additional entries by subscribing to our weekly newsletter, subscribing to our YouTube channel, following us on Twitter, following us on Instagram, or visiting the MacRumors Facebook page.

Due to the complexities of international laws regarding giveaways, only U.S. residents who are 18 years or older and Canadian residents (excluding Quebec) who have reached the age of majority in their province or territory are eligible to enter. To offer feedback or get more information on the ‌giveaway‌ restrictions, please refer to our Site Feedback section, as that is where discussion of the rules will be redirected.

The contest will run from today (February 5) at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time through 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time on February 12. The winners will be chosen randomly on February 12 and will be contacted by email. The winners will have 48 hours to respond and provide a shipping address before new winners are chosen.

For those interested in Ampere's products, we have a promo code that can be used to get a 40 percent discount on the Legend Band. Just use promo code AmpereLovesMacRumors to get the deal, which will last through February 14 at midnight.

Ampere is also running a buy-one-get-one sale on the Unravel and HyperCube from now until Valentine's Day with the promo code ShareYourLove.