Apple Watch Alerts Man to Heart Condition in Yet Another Potentially Life-Saving Story

by

February is American Heart Month, and Apple marked the occasion today with a Newsroom feature highlighting how the Apple Watch potentially saved the life of 59-year-old Bob March. In short, the Apple Watch alerted March to irregular heart rate readings that ultimately led to doctors discovering that he had arrhythmia.

apple heart health month lori and bob 02032021 big

Bob and Lori March

Bob was gifted the Apple Watch by his wife Lori for their anniversary. "We truly believe that it saved his life," she said. "It doesn't get any bigger than that."

The story:

Bob, a former college-level athlete who also ran half marathons as an adult, immediately started exploring his new Apple Watch. He discovered the Heart Rate app and though he was relaxed, his first reading showed 127 beats per minute. That was high for Bob, but he brushed it off as a fluke.

"I thought, 'this is nuts,'" Bob says. "If I was easing into a run, or cooling down, I'd definitely be hitting numbers like that."

Later that day, Bob and Lori noticed more erratic heart rate readings. "I started running and it started going down but then it would come back up. So that's when I realized something may not be right here."

The couple saw similar patterns over the next few days, prompting Lori to schedule an appointment for a routine physical.

"I figured the doctor would tell me to practice breathing, try yoga, cut back on sodium or something of that sort," says Bob. "Instead, 10 minutes after meeting with me, he had me in an ambulance headed to the ER."

Doctors found an arrhythmia, which caused Bob's heart to work in overdrive. They said it was like he had been running a constant marathon for the past few weeks and if left unchecked, the results could have been devastating.

March ultimately underwent successful heart surgery, and after a few months, he is now thankful to be back to running alongside his dog. It's yet another example of how the Apple Watch's health features potentially saved a life.

Top Rated Comments

chodges Avatar
chodges
45 minutes ago at 08:15 am
This is awesome. Glad Bob’s okay now and if there was ever a reason for wearing a smart watch......
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
casperes1996 Avatar
casperes1996
24 minutes ago at 08:37 am
This kind of thing happens all the time. By noticing my heart rate averages changing dramatically over the span of two months I myself found out I had an over-active thyroid and got put on medication for that :) Apple Watch helps out
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
yaxomoxay Avatar
yaxomoxay
25 minutes ago at 08:35 am
As someone with heart issues, this is a great story! Can't wait to see how many health features will have the AW in 10 years.

Current BPM: 66.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
McKodiak Avatar
McKodiak
35 minutes ago at 08:25 am
I've been doing the Apple Fitness+ rowing workouts everyday since the beginning of December. For the most part, I was fairly sedentary. I was tracking my max heart rate using the Apple Watch. After a recent night's sleep, I was shocked that I had an alert that my heart rate dipped below 40bpm, to 39bpm for 10 minutes. I was a bit concerned but basically found out my heart was getting stronger from all the rowing which has me having a lower resting and sleeping heart rate.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Taz Mangus Avatar
Taz Mangus
33 minutes ago at 08:27 am
With all the death that is happening now as a result of COVID, really nice to see a story like this one where technology is saving lives.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Rudy69 Avatar
Rudy69
30 minutes ago at 08:30 am
Mine keeps telling me my heart rate is too low when I sleep. Been to the doctor and doing a bunch of test but everything is looking 'ok' so far
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

