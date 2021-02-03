Apple Maps 'Look Around' Feature Now Available in San Diego and Portland

Apple today expanded its "Look Around" feature for Apple Maps to San Diego, California and Portland, Oregon, according to ‌Apple Maps‌ expert Justin O'Beirne.



First introduced in iOS 13, Look Around is designed to provide 3D street-level imagery in major cities, much like Google's Street View.

At launch, Look Around was limited to a handful of cities, but it is now available in more than 20 cities and regions worldwide, with Apple regularly expanding the feature to new areas.

Apple maintains a list of areas where Look Around is supported on its website, with availability in cities like New York, Seattle, San Francisco, Chicago, London, Tokyo, and more. Apple does not update the site on a regular basis, and a more complete look is available through Justin O'Beirne's tracking efforts.

Apple's last Look Around update was in December, with the feature expanding to Denver, Detroit, Miami, and Ft. Lauderdale.