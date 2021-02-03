Swiss Watch Maker Debuts $30,800 Apple Watch Clone With Mechanical Loading Wheel

Back in 2016 when the Apple Watch was still a relatively new device, Swiss watch maker H. Moser & Cie came out with a high-end mechanical Apple Watch clone called the Swiss Alp Watch, featuring a rectangular watch face with curved, round edges, a crown at the side, and Apple Watch style lugs.

H. Moser & Cie today debuted a followup to the original Swiss Alp Watch, introducing the $30,800 Swiss Alp Watch " Final Upgrade ," which the company says is the "climax to the Swiss Alp Watch saga."



Featuring the same rectangular design as the Apple Watch and the original Swiss Alp Watch, the Final Upgrade was created after an H. Moser & Cie customer suggested the design. The DLC steel case features a Vantablack dial, and for those unfamiliar with Vantablack, it is considered one of the darkest known substances, absorbing up to 99.965 percent of visible light.



Instead of a traditional seconds hand, the Final Upgrade features an Apple Watch-style loading symbol, which is of course poking fun at the Apple Watch. H. Moser plays on the theme of simplicity and "less is more" in its marketing materials.



"No updates required, no lousy autonomy, no unnecessary features, no annoying notifications, just the only reminder you ever really need: To disconnect from all the noise and cherish each and every moment," reads a description of the watch.

The loading wheel, or "shaded disc made of of openings" is meant to "serve as a reminder that the here and now is all that matters."



The Swiss Alp Watch Final Upgrade is entirely mechanical with 100% Swiss Manufacture movement and a 96 hour power reserve. H. Moser & Cie has created just 50 of the Final Upgrade watches, with more information available on the company's website.