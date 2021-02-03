AirPods Max Available to Ship in Silver and Space Gray From Amazon and Verizon

Following a few colors of the AirPods Max appearing on Amazon and Verizon last week, and then disappearing a few days later, today Silver and Space Gray options have emerged again. You can get the Silver and Space Gray AirPods Max on Amazon for $549.00, and both are in stock and ready to ship.

At the time of writing, you can only get the Silver AirPods Max on Verizon, priced as expected at $549.00. Similarly, on B&H Photo you'll find the Silver ‌AirPods Max‌ available to ship out today.

We've been keeping track of ‌AirPods Max‌ stock at third-party retailers because the headphones still have shipping estimates delayed by over a month on Apple's website. It's typically easier to purchase the Silver and Space Gray options, but last week we did see Sky Blue available for a short time.

‌AirPods Max‌ feature Active Noise Cancellation technology and the same Transparency mode, Adaptive EQ, and spatial audio features that are in the AirPods Pro. If you're hunting for even more AirPods deals, we track sales for every model of the ‌AirPods‌ in our Best AirPods Deals guide.