Exclusive Deals: Save on Anker's Best Wall Chargers, USB-C Cables, and Solar Powered Portable Chargers

We've teamed up with Anker again this month, with a new collection of discount codes marking down USB-C wall chargers, surge protectors, portable chargers, USB-C hubs, and a wireless charger. All discount codes in this sale will expire on Sunday, February 7.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

The sales also include $100 off Anker's Powerhouse II 777Wh Portable Solar Generator, which has two AC outlets, two USB-C ports, four USB-A ports, one vehicle-class outlet, and two DC outlets. When it needs to recharge, the Powerhouse can refuel in just under five hours (a solar panel is not included). There's also a smaller solar powered portable charger at $47.99.

Lastly, you'll find a large collection of USB-C accessories on sale this week, including USB-C wall chargers from $17.99, a surge protector with USB-C support at $29.99, and two USB-C MacBook hubs at $44.99. For portable chargers, prices start at $47.99 for Anker's Solar Power Bank with a 20,000 mAh capacity.



Wall Chargers

Portable Chargers

Hubs

Wireless Charger

PowerWave 10 Stand with 2 USB-A Ports - $32.99 with code MRAK2529, down from $45.99

Keep up with all of this week's best discounts on Apple products and related accessories in our dedicated Apple Deals roundup.