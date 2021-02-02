Exclusive Deals: Save on Anker's Best Wall Chargers, USB-C Cables, and Solar Powered Portable Chargers
We've teamed up with Anker again this month, with a new collection of discount codes marking down USB-C wall chargers, surge protectors, portable chargers, USB-C hubs, and a wireless charger. All discount codes in this sale will expire on Sunday, February 7.
The sales also include $100 off Anker's Powerhouse II 777Wh Portable Solar Generator, which has two AC outlets, two USB-C ports, four USB-A ports, one vehicle-class outlet, and two DC outlets. When it needs to recharge, the Powerhouse can refuel in just under five hours (a solar panel is not included). There's also a smaller solar powered portable charger at $47.99.
Lastly, you'll find a large collection of USB-C accessories on sale this week, including USB-C wall chargers from $17.99, a surge protector with USB-C support at $29.99, and two USB-C MacBook hubs at $44.99. For portable chargers, prices start at $47.99 for Anker's Solar Power Bank with a 20,000 mAh capacity.
Wall Chargers
- Nano USB-C Charger (with 3ft USB-C Cable) - $17.99 with code MRAK2616, down from $21.99
- USB-C Charger - $25.99 with code MRAK2718, down from $32.99
- USB-C Power Strip with 3 AC Outlets - $29.99 with code MRAC9233, down from $37.99
- PowerCore Fusion USB-C Wall Charger + 10,000 mAh Portable Charger - $36.79 with code MRAK1623, down from $45.99
Portable Chargers
- Solar Power Bank 20,000 mAh - $47.99 with code MRAK1650, down from $59.99
- PowerCore III 19,200 mAh - $52.79 with code MRAK1285, down from $65.99
- PowerCore III Elite with USB-C Wall Charger + USB-C Cable - $79.99 with code MRAK1284, down from $99.99
- Portable Power Station (2 AC Outlets, 2 USB-C Ports, 4 USB-A Ports, More) - $599.99 with code MRAK1750, down from $699.99
Hubs
- USB-C Hub with HDMI Port, 2 USB-A, Ethernet, More - $44.99 with code MRAKCHUB, down from $59.99
- USB-C Hub Adapter for MacBook - $44.99 with code MRAKCHUB, down from $59.99
Wireless Charger
- PowerWave 10 Stand with 2 USB-A Ports - $32.99 with code MRAK2529, down from $45.99
