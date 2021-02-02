Apple Pulls Version 12 of iCloud for Windows That Supported iCloud Passwords Chrome Extension

Apple has pulled version 12 of iCloud for Windows from the Microsoft Store, based on user reports. The update included support for the ‌iCloud‌ Passwords Chrome extension released on Monday.



As noted by The 8-Bit, the version of ‌iCloud‌ currently on the Microsoft App Store is 11.6.32.0, which is a downgrade from version 12 that was available yesterday. The description for the ‌iCloud‌ app still mentions support for the ‌iCloud‌ Passwords extension, however.

It's not known why Apple pulled the latest version, but it could be due to issues many users have experienced with the Chrome extension, including problems with two-factor authentication when trying to access websites and the browser extension failing to work at all.

Apple released the iCloud passwords extension for Google's Chrome browser on Windows 10 to allow users to access passwords in Chrome that have been generated in Apple's Safari browser. It also enables ‌‌iCloud‌‌ syncing of passwords generated in Chrome, making them available on Apple devices, too.