Deals: Get $50 Off iPad Air, $30 Off 10.2-Inch iPad, and Up to $100 Off iPad Pro in New Sales

A few notable iPad deals remain ongoing as we head into the end of January, including sales on the 10.2-inch iPad, 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro, and the latest iPad Air. These sales offer up to $100 off select iPad models, with prices as low as $299.00 for the 32GB Wi-Fi 10.2-inch iPad.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Lowest-ever prices also remain on both models of the 2020 iPad Air. The 64GB Wi-Fi tablet is priced at $559.00 ($40 off) and the 256GB Wi-Fi tablet is priced at $699.00 ($50 off). Otherwise, you'll find quite a few iPad Pro models being discounted on Amazon.



iPad Air Wi-Fi 64GB - $559.00 at Amazon ($40 off, lowest price)

- $559.00 at Amazon ($40 off, lowest price) Wi-Fi 256GB - $699.00 at Amazon ($50 off, lowest price) 10.2-Inch iPad Wi-Fi 32GB - $299.00 at Amazon ($30 off) 11-Inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi 128GB - $759.05 with on-page coupon at Amazon ($40 off)

- $759.05 with on-page coupon at Amazon ($40 off) Wi-Fi 256GB - $849.00 at Amazon / B&H Photo ($30 off)

- $849.00 at Amazon / B&H Photo ($30 off) Cellular 512GB - $1,186.55 with on-page coupon at Amazon ($60 off) 12.9-Inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi 128GB - $939.92 at Amazon ($60 off)

- $939.92 at Amazon ($60 off) Wi-Fi 256GB - $999.00 at Amazon / B&H Photo ($100 off)

For even more iPad deals, head to our full Best Deals guide for iPad. In that guide we track the best discounts online for iPad, iPad mini, iPad Air, and iPad Pro.