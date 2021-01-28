Deals: Shop for Discounts on Apple Watch Series 6 ($60 Off) and M1 MacBook Pro/Air (Up to $80 Off)

A few deals have appeared for M1 MacBook Pro and MacBook Air models, as well as for the Apple Watch Series 6. Like offers for these devices in previous weeks, the majority of today's sales can be found on Amazon, with a few matching prices at B&H Photo.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.



Apple Watch

Amazon is continuing to discount the 40mm GPS Apple Watch Series 6 to $339.00, down from $399.00 in the (Product)RED color option. This is $60 off the original price, but not quite the lowest price we've seen on this model (which has reached to $329 in the past).

Although a few other colors have also reached this low in previous weeks, (Product)RED remains the most consistent to see the deal in 2021. This makes it a great entry price into the Apple Watch family, especially considering the Series 6 is the newest iteration of the Apple Watch.

Deals on the 44mm GPS models remain a bit tougher to find this month. Amazon has these models for $409.00, down from $429.00 in Gold Aluminum and (Product)RED, and that's the best deal online as of now, with a few matching sales at B&H Photo.



M1 MacBook Pro

Also at Amazon, you can get the 256GB M1 13-inch MacBook Pro for $1,218.92, down from $1,299.00 in Space Gray. This notebook has gone down to $1,199.00 in past sales, but as of the past few weeks in January, this sale on Amazon has been the most consistent deal for the M1 MacBook Pro, and it's still a great deal on the newest MacBook Pro.

Likewise, an ongoing sale on the 512GB M1 13-inch MacBook Pro remains at Amazon and B&H Photo, where you can get this notebook for $1,399.00, down from $1,499.00. Amazon only has the Silver option at this price, but B&H Photo is offering both Silver and Space Gray with the $100 off price.



M1 MacBook Air

Moving to the MacBook Air, you can get the M1 model with a 512GB SSD for $1,175.93, down from $1,249.00. At about $73 off, this deal beats the price seen at retailers like Adorama and B&H Photo, and Amazon has the notebook available to ship today.

