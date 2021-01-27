Skip to Content

Apple Now Selling Standalone Ear Cushions for AirPods Max

by

Apple is now selling standalone ear cushions designed for the AirPods Max, allowing AirPods Max owners to purchase cushions in different colors.

The ear cushions are available in all of the ‌AirPods Max‌ colors - silver, black, red, sky blue, and green - and are priced at $69. ‌AirPods Max‌ ear cushions attach to the ear cups magnetically and can be popped right off, so making a swap to a new color is simple.

When the ‌AirPods Max‌ launched, MacRumors mocked up all of the AirPods Max color combinations, so if you're wondering how a particular color might look with your ‌AirPods Max‌, our color combos are worth checking out.

Apple's online store has listed the ‌AirPods Max‌ ear cushions since the ‌AirPods Max‌ launched, but until today, the cushions were not available for purchase. The store listing still says "coming soon," but the ear cushions are available. Ear cushion orders placed today will deliver for free on Monday, February 1, and Apple Store pickup is not yet available.

Top Rated Comments

hoodafoo Avatar
hoodafoo
1 hour ago at 11:10 am
Is $69 for a pair or each?
Score: 12 Votes (Like | Disagree)
EvilEvil Avatar
EvilEvil
1 hour ago at 11:16 am
Apple is making a nice profit on these $5 cushions.
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jonblatho Avatar
jonblatho
1 hour ago at 11:11 am
Alright, fine, I’ll say it.

Nice.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Macalway Avatar
Macalway
1 hour ago at 11:18 am
Man those are nice, and I can afford those. Maybe I'll get those and save up for the rest.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Enlightened Doggo Avatar
Enlightened Doggo
1 hour ago at 11:15 am
$69... Nice.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Mrjetsondc Avatar
Mrjetsondc
1 hour ago at 11:19 am
I’m going to use that thing as a cup for when I play football.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
