AirPods Max Available in Space Gray on Amazon [Updated: Verizon Too]

Amazon has Apple's AirPods Max available to ship in 1-2 business days right now, only in the Space Gray color option. AirPods Max are priced at $549.00, and as of yet we haven't seen any noticeable discounts on the Bluetooth headphones.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

AirPods Max debuted last month as Apple's first over-ear headphones. Like the AirPods and the AirPods Pro, the AirPods Max are equipped with two Apple H1 chips that provide high quality sound thanks to the 10 cores that power computational audio capabilities.

Silver is also available on Amazon at this time, but shipping estimates place the headphones arriving in late February.

AirPods Max feature Active Noise Cancellation technology and the same Transparency mode, Adaptive EQ, and spatial audio features that are in the AirPods Pro. If you're hunting for even more AirPods deals, we track sales for every model of the AirPods in our Best AirPods Deals guide.

Update: Additionally, Verizon has Sky Blue, Space Gray, and Silver in stock right now. The Sky Blue option has a slightly delayed shipping estimate of February 11.