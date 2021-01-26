Plex Launches Plex Arcade With Retro Games to Play
Streaming media platform Plex today announced the launch of a new Plex Arcade feature that makes dozens of retro games available to stream from Plex.
Retro arcade games can be played on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Chrome, and Android devices. Setup requires a Plex Media server on Windows or macOS, and any Bluetooth or USB game controller is compatible. Plex says that it recommends a Sony DualShock 4 or Xbox One controller for the best performance.
For the new gaming feature, Plex has partnered with Parsec to ensure low-latency streaming and Atari, to provide classic gaming titles like Centipede, Lunar Lander, Food Fight, Desert Falcon, Missile Command, Gravitar, and more.
Along with these built-in games, Plex Arcade supports user-owned ROMs and has metadata for a wide range of retro cartridge based systems like Atari, Sega, Nintendo, and Arcade, with support for more titles coming in the future.
Plex Arcade is priced at $2.99 per month for those that are Plex Pass subscribers, and $4.99 per month for those that do not have a Plex Pass. Plex Passes cost $4.99 per month or $39.99 per year, but a lifetime pass is also available for $119.99. Plex is also offering a seven day free trial for those who want to test the service before subscribing.
Plex has an FAQ with additional information about Plex Arcade.
My time isn't.
Retroarch and OpenEmu are free.
Looks like fun to try out for a couple of months.
Because many people bought a $75 lifetime pass and Plex has to play parsec a monthly fee to offer this service. Do you think everything should be free? You paid $75 and got exactly what Plex was. More more more
Absolutely absurd that Plex Pass owners/subscribers have to pay additional fee for this. Ridiculous.
"That's what I'm talking about... Motherf..." lol
You can add your own ROMS...that's the selling point. Not a few dozen Atari games
$35.88/year on top of Plex Pass for a collection of late 70s/early 80s games? Apple Arcade costs only $14.11/year more.
At the very least, it should be free for those paying monthly or yearly Plex Pass.
and again, Plex has to pay Parsec for this. Why would it be free?