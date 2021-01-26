Plex Launches Plex Arcade With Retro Games to Play

Streaming media platform Plex today announced the launch of a new Plex Arcade feature that makes dozens of retro games available to stream from Plex.

Retro arcade games can be played on iPhone Apple TV , Chrome, and Android devices. Setup requires a Plex Media server on Windows or macOS, and any Bluetooth or USB game controller is compatible. Plex says that it recommends a Sony DualShock 4 or Xbox One controller for the best performance.

For the new gaming feature, Plex has partnered with Parsec to ensure low-latency streaming and Atari, to provide classic gaming titles like Centipede, Lunar Lander, Food Fight, Desert Falcon, Missile Command, Gravitar, and more.



Along with these built-in games, Plex Arcade supports user-owned ROMs and has metadata for a wide range of retro cartridge based systems like Atari, Sega, Nintendo, and Arcade, with support for more titles coming in the future.

Plex Arcade is priced at $2.99 per month for those that are Plex Pass subscribers, and $4.99 per month for those that do not have a Plex Pass. Plex Passes cost $4.99 per month or $39.99 per year, but a lifetime pass is also available for $119.99. Plex is also offering a seven day free trial for those who want to test the service before subscribing.

Plex has an FAQ with additional information about Plex Arcade.