Apple Inviting Developers to Online Events on Building Widgets, Creating App Clips and Bringing iPad Apps to Mac

Apple today sent out email invitations to developers inviting them to join various events focused on specific iOS, iPadOS, and macOS features like widgets and App Clips.



A widget-centric event called "Building Great Widget Experiences" is set to take place on February 1, 2021, and will provide developers with opportunities to learn new techniques for creating useful ‌widgets‌ for their apps.

We'd like you to join us for Building Great Widget Experiences on Monday, February 1, 2021. This event will be conducted online. Useful and delightful, ‌widgets‌ let you elevate key content from your app and display it where users can see it at a glance on iPhone, iPad, and Mac. They can also help users personalize their Home screens in unique ways. Join us for an in-depth look at building great widget experiences.

There's a separate event on Monday, February 15 titled "Bring Your ‌iPad‌ App to Mac," and another event called "Building Great App Clip Experiences" that's focused on the App Clips feature introduced in iOS 14.

Developers who have been invited to these sessions are able to ask Apple employees questions, much like the online events that Apple held last year for WWDC.

