Apple Shares First Look at Upcoming Movie 'Palmer' Starring Justin Timberlake

Apple today shared a first look feature of "Palmer," an upcoming Apple TV+ film that stars Justin Timberlake taking on the role of a former college football phenomenon who returns to his hometown to get his life back on track after a stint in prison.

After 12 years in prison, former high school football star Eddie Palmer returns home to put his life back together--and forms an unlikely bond with Sam, an outcast boy from a troubled home. But Eddie's past threatens to ruin his new life and family.

Described as a story of "redemption, acceptance, and love," "Palmer" will be released on ‌Apple TV+‌ this Friday.

Along with Justin Timberlake, "Palmer" stars Juno Temple, Alisha Wainwright, June Squibb, and newcomer Ryder Allen. The screenplay was written by Cheryl Guerriero, and it is directed by actor Fisher Stevens.

Apple recently announced plans to extend all ‌Apple TV+‌ free trials until July 2021, giving people more time to watch the available original content before making a decision on whether to subscribe. ‌Apple TV+‌ has been available for free since November 2019 for those who purchased an eligible Apple device in September 2019 or later.

Without the free trial, ‌Apple TV+‌ is priced at $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year, but Apple is also currently crediting paid subscribers as well. ‌Apple TV+‌ is available on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Macs, consoles, and other set-top boxes, as well as smart TVs from brands like Samsung, Sony, and LG.