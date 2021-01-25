Apple Shares First Look at Upcoming Movie 'Palmer' Starring Justin Timberlake
Apple today shared a first look feature of "Palmer," an upcoming Apple TV+ film that stars Justin Timberlake taking on the role of a former college football phenomenon who returns to his hometown to get his life back on track after a stint in prison.
Described as a story of "redemption, acceptance, and love," "Palmer" will be released on Apple TV+ this Friday.
After 12 years in prison, former high school football star Eddie Palmer returns home to put his life back together--and forms an unlikely bond with Sam, an outcast boy from a troubled home. But Eddie's past threatens to ruin his new life and family.
Along with Justin Timberlake, "Palmer" stars Juno Temple, Alisha Wainwright, June Squibb, and newcomer Ryder Allen. The screenplay was written by Cheryl Guerriero, and it is directed by actor Fisher Stevens.
Apple recently announced plans to extend all Apple TV+ free trials until July 2021, giving people more time to watch the available original content before making a decision on whether to subscribe. Apple TV+ has been available for free since November 2019 for those who purchased an eligible Apple device in September 2019 or later.
Without the free trial, Apple TV+ is priced at $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year, but Apple is also currently crediting paid subscribers as well. Apple TV+ is available on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Macs, consoles, and other set-top boxes, as well as smart TVs from brands like Samsung, Sony, and LG.
Top Rated Comments
We’re at the point we here “jailed man tries to turn his life around” is ‘woke’. I give up.
Wish Apple didn't feel the need to flood its service with all this woke bs
What is woke about this? Unless you know more than the article details...
Wish Apple didn't feel the need to flood its service with all this woke bs
This is a story that's been done many times before, people play sports, people go to prison, people try to get their life backs to normal...
Not all social statements are "woke".
Why does it sound like it makes me uncomfortable? It's easy to just not watch something. I like being fully in the apple ecosystem but I'm probably ditching TV+ if they keep pandering to the alphabet and blm people.
Sounds like it makes you uncomfortable. They're just telling a stories. I'm sure it speaks to many people that feel they don't fit in. Look around. A ton of people seem to feel this way lately.
Just a little tabloid gossip that IMO is probably more interesting than the movie.
Umm...I don’t know, maybe the little elementary aged boy wanting to be a girl in a dress?
What is woke about this? Unless you know more than the article details...
This is a story that's been done many times before, people play sports, people go to prison, people try to get their life backs to normal...
Not all social statements are "woke".
This has nothing to do with playing sports, prison, or getting back to your normal life, like you so blindly suggested.
EDIT: You disliked my post in a completely different article, because I disliked your post in this article. Wow, being petty because we don’t get our way I see.